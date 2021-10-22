Daily Weather Forecast For Walhalla
WALHALLA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
