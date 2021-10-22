CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, DE

Lincoln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lincoln (DE) Weather Channel
Lincoln (DE) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0cZMRIYT00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln (DE) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LINCOLN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, DE
Lincoln (DE) Weather Channel

Lincoln (DE) Weather Channel

Lincoln, DE
138
Followers
618
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy