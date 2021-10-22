CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, GA

Sun forecast for Trenton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Trenton (GA) Weather Channel
Trenton (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(TRENTON, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trenton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cZMRHfk00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Trenton (GA) Weather Channel

Trenton (GA) Weather Channel

Trenton, GA
177
Followers
620
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy