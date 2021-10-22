CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkins, SC

Sun forecast for Hopkins — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel
Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(HOPKINS, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hopkins:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cZMRGn100

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel

Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel

Hopkins, SC
120
Followers
622
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy