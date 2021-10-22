CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falling Waters, WV

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Falling Waters

Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(FALLING WATERS, WV.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Falling Waters, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Falling Waters:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0cZMRCG700

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Falling Waters — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FALLING WATERS, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Falling Waters. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FALLING WATERS, WV
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel

Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel

Falling Waters, WV
220
Followers
618
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy