Farmerville, LA

Farmerville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

FARMERVILLE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cZMR63000

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

