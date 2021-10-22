Farmerville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FARMERVILLE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0