Guyton, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Guyton

 4 days ago

GUYTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cZMR5AH00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(GUYTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Guyton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
