CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prosperity, SC

Prosperity Daily Weather Forecast

Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel
Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PROSPERITY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cZMQyDq00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Prosperity

(PROSPERITY, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Prosperity. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PROSPERITY, SC
Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel

Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel

Prosperity, SC
140
Followers
623
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy