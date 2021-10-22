CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, TX

Crowley Daily Weather Forecast

Crowley (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CROWLEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cZMQvZf00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

