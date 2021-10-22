CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffith, IN

Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Griffith with these activities

Griffith (IN) Weather Channel
Griffith (IN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(GRIFFITH, IN.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Griffith, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Griffith:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cZMQga000

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

