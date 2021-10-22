Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Griffith with these activities

(GRIFFITH, IN.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Griffith, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Griffith:

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain High 54 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



