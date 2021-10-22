CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahoskie, NC

A cloudy Friday in Ahoskie today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 4 days ago

(AHOSKIE, NC.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Ahoskie, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ahoskie:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cZMQc3600

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

