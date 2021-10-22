CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolleson, AZ

Tolleson Daily Weather Forecast

Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel
Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cZMQYT400

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

