Tolleson Daily Weather Forecast

TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.