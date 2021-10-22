Tolleson Daily Weather Forecast
TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0