Yadkinville, NC

Weather Forecast For Yadkinville

Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

YADKINVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

