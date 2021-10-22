CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, MI

Greenville Weather Forecast

Greenville (MI) Weather Channel
Greenville (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cZMQCIK00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Greenville (MI) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Greenville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GREENVILLE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Greenville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
GREENVILLE, MI
Greenville (MI) Weather Channel

Greenville (MI) Weather Channel

Greenville, MI
196
Followers
615
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy