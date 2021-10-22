Pleasant Prairie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
