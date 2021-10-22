4-Day Weather Forecast For Parrish

PARRISH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, October 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.