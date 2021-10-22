Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILFORD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
