CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fishkill, NY

Fishkill Weather Forecast

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

FISHKILL, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cZMPl1q00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill, NY
181
Followers
620
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy