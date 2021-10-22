Fishkill Weather Forecast
FISHKILL, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
