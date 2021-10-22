CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claymont, DE

Daily Weather Forecast For Claymont

Claymont (DE) Weather Channel
Claymont (DE) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CLAYMONT, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er7VY_0cZMPUyN00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Claymont (DE) Weather Channel

Claymont (DE) Weather Channel

Claymont, DE
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

