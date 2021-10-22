Another cloudy day in Siler City — make the most of it with these activities

(SILER CITY, NC.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Siler City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Siler City:

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



