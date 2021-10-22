CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, DE

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(BRIDGEVILLE, DE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Bridgeville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bridgeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0cZMNMwX00

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

