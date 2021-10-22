CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubert, NC

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Hubert (NC) Weather Channel
Hubert (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(HUBERT, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hubert Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hubert:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cZMNL3o00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

