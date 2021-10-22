CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Springs, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Valley Springs

Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel
Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

VALLEY SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cZMNHWu00

  • Friday, October 22

    Heavy rain then rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

