4-Day Weather Forecast For Valley Springs
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Heavy rain then rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 24
Heavy Rain
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0