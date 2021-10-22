CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Groveland, FL

Weather Forecast For Groveland

Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

GROVELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cZMNFlS00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Groveland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GROVELAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Groveland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
GROVELAND, FL
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Groveland is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(GROVELAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Groveland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
GROVELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groveland, FL
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Groveland — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GROVELAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Groveland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
GROVELAND, FL
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Groveland, FL
141
Followers
620
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy