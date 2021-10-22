Friday rain in Keaau: Ideas to make the most of it

(KEAAU, HI) Friday is set to be rainy in Keaau, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keaau:

Friday, October 22 Isolated rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, October 24 Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers Likely High 78 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.