CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pataskala, OH

A cloudy Friday in Pataskala today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(PATASKALA, OH.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pataskala:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cZMNC7H00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Pataskala

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pataskala: Monday, October 25: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy
PATASKALA, OH
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Pataskala — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PATASKALA, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pataskala. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PATASKALA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pataskala, OH
Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel

Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel

Pataskala, OH
139
Followers
620
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy