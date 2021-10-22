Weather Forecast For Hudson
HUDSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
