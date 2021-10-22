Daily Weather Forecast For Nokomis
NOKOMIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
