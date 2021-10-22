CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokomis, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Nokomis

Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

NOKOMIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

