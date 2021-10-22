Clifton Daily Weather Forecast
CLIFTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0