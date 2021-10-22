CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, CO

Clifton Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

CLIFTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0cZMN6uA00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

