Felton, DE

Felton Weather Forecast

Felton (DE) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

FELTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er7VY_0cZMN48i00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

