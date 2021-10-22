CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Highland Park, MI

Take advantage of Friday’s cloudy forecast in Highland Park

Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel
Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(HIGHLAND PARK, MI.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Highland Park, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Highland Park:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cZMN2NG00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel

Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel

Highland Park, MI
124
Followers
615
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy