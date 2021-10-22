CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrington, DE

Harrington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

HARRINGTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0cZMMtfN00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Wednesday has sun for Harrington — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HARRINGTON, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Harrington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
