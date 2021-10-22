CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

Weather Forecast For Brewton

Brewton (AL) Weather Channel
Brewton (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

BREWTON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cZMMncF00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Tuesday has sun for Brewton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BREWTON, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brewton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
