Weather Forecast For Brewton
BREWTON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
