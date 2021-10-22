Satellite Beach Weather Forecast
SATELLITE BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0