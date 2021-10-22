Weather Forecast For Robstown
ROBSTOWN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
