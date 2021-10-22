CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kemp, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Kemp

Kemp (TX) Weather Channel
Kemp (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

KEMP, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cZMMky400

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kemp (TX) Weather Channel

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(KEMP, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Kemp Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
KEMP, TX
Kemp (TX) Weather Channel

Kemp (TX) Weather Channel

Kemp, TX
160
Followers
624
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy