Weather Forecast For Wytheville
WYTHEVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
