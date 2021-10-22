Friday set for clouds in Southbridge - 3 ways to make the most of it
(SOUTHBRIDGE, MA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Southbridge:
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
