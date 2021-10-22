Fillmore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Partly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0