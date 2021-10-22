CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, OH

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Heath (OH) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(HEATH, OH.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Heath, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Heath:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cZMMfYR00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Heath, OH
HEATH, OH
Heath, OH
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

