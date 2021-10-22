CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsoms, VA

Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Newsoms with these activities

 4 days ago

(NEWSOMS, VA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newsoms:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cZMMYKE00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Daily Weather Forecast For Newsoms

Daily Weather Forecast For Newsoms

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Newsoms: Monday, October 25: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Mostly
