3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Beverly Hills
(BEVERLY HILLS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beverly Hills. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beverly Hills:
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
