Friday sun alert in Silver Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SILVER SPRINGS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silver Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Silver Springs:

Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.