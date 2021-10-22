CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingtown, MD

Jump on Huntingtown’s cloudy forecast today

Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(HUNTINGTOWN, MD.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Huntingtown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Huntingtown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHhy6_0cZMMJKZ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

