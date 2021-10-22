4-Day Weather Forecast For Othello
OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
