Othello, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Othello

Othello (WA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cZMM8hp00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

