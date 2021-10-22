CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Franklinton

 4 days ago

FRANKLINTON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cZMM6wN00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

