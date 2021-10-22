CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NC

A rainy Friday in Spring Lake — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Spring Lake (NC) Weather Channel
Spring Lake (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(SPRING LAKE, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Spring Lake Friday, but it doesn't have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you're ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Spring Lake:

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Weather Forecast For Spring Lake

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spring Lake: Monday, October 25: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during the day; while clear
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

