Gaston, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gaston

Gaston (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

GASTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cZMM2PT00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

