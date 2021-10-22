CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calabash, NC

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Calabash (NC) Weather Channel
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(CALABASH, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Calabash:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cZMM1Wk00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Calabash

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Calabash: Monday, October 25: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy
CALABASH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabash, NC
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Calabash

(CALABASH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calabash. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CALABASH, NC
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Calabash

(CALABASH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calabash. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CALABASH, NC
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Calabash, NC
186
Followers
627
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy