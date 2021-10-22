CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

Friday has sun for Kings Mountain — 3 ways to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC) A sunny Friday is here for Kings Mountain, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kings Mountain:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cZMM0e100

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

